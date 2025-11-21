Vision for a skilled, future-ready Guyana takes centre stage as UG Convocation 2025 begins

-President Ali, Minister Parag urge graduands to lead with integrity, be drivers of the country’s transformation

HUNDREDS of persons of all ages and backgrounds crossed the University of Guyana’s stage on Thursday as the institution opened its 2025 graduation ceremonies at the Turkeyen Campus.

While it marked a major personal milestone for the graduands, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Minister of Education Sonia Parag stressed that it also represented a pivotal moment for the country. They urged the cohort to view their achievements not as a conclusion, but as a call to help shape a rapidly transforming Guyana.

With the largest graduating class in UG’s history and several distinguished honourees recognised, the ceremony opened convocation week with a clear message; Guyana’s future depends on its people.

Delivering the keynote address virtually, President Ali said Guyana’s development is entering a defining stage, one that demands skills, discipline, and lifelong learning. “Our economy is expanding, our infrastructure is growing, and our society is evolving in ways once thought impossible. Yet the real engine of this transformation is not oil or investment; it is people, it is you,” he said adding, “The Guyana we are building needs engineers and educators, innovators and entrepreneurs, health professionals, and policy thinkers. It needs citizens equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values to propel our country forward.”

He reminded the graduands that the introduction of free tertiary education at UG is a nation-building investment. “Free university education ensures that no capable mind is left behind and that every Guyanese, regardless of background, can aspire to higher learning,” he noted, adding that access must be matched with excellence. “Free education must prepare graduates for a modern, industrial, knowledge-driven Guyana. A world-class university is not measured by enrolment figures, but by the impact of its graduates.”

President Ali emphasised that the rapidly evolving global landscape demands citizens who are “accomplished, qualified, and future-ready.”

He said: “Industries reinvent themselves overnight. In such a world, the greatest skill is the ability to keep learning, keep adapting, and keep growing. Upskilling is now essential—not just a professional advantage, but a national imperative.”

He added that graduates will help build a workforce that is “globally competitive, technologically driven, and environmentally responsible.”

He encouraged them to embrace a mindset of continuous growth and service. The journey of transformation is not a sprint. It is a continuum of learning, discovery, and reinvention. So, as you step into this exciting new chapter, remember that the modern Guyana we envision will be built by lifelong learners,” he said. “Now let your learning empower others. Let your curiosity drive change. Let your ideas move Guyana forward.”

Also addressing graduands virtually was Minister of Education Sonia Parag, who congratulated them for reaching a milestone many achieved while balancing heavy responsibilities.

She highlighted the varied and often difficult paths students took to reach the graduation stage. “Every single graduate here has a story worth celebrating,” she said. “Some of you balanced studies with full-time work. Some became parents while pursuing your degree. Some faced hardships that could have stopped you, but you refused to give up.”

Parag described those graduating as central to Guyana’s future, especially as new industries emerge. “The world is watching your transformation with excitement and optimism,” she said adding, “Your education is not just a personal victory. It is a national investment. You are the engineers of Guyana’s future. You are the educators who will inspire the next generation. You are the innovators who will solve challenges we have not yet imagined.”

She urged them to carry integrity, discipline and service into their next steps, reminding them that the convocation marked the beginning of leadership, not the end of learning.

She also thanked parents, guardians, lecturers, and staff for supporting the largest cohort in UG’s history. “Guyana believes in you. Guyana is proud of you. And Guyana is ready for your brilliance,” she added.

SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES

Meanwhile, bringing a personal and emotional close to the ceremony, valedictorian and President’s Medal recipient Daniel Persaud reflected on a journey shaped by discipline, faith, and years of dedication to electrical engineering.

“I first want to give all the thanks and praise to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Everything I have achieved is because of him,” he said. Persaud began his technical path in 2008 as an apprentice at the GuySuCo Training Centre in Port Mourant, later working as a machine technician and earning opportunities through the DDL cadetship programme. Those experiences strengthened his desire to pursue engineering at UG and shaped both his character and career.

He thanked the people who supported him, his parents, sister, grandmother, lecturers, classmates, and close friends. Looking ahead, he shared his passion for power engineering and hopes of pursuing a master’s degree to serve Guyana directly. Persaud reminded fellow engineers to honour their professional creed, sharing, “Place service before self, to hold paramount the safety, health, and welfare of the public, and use our knowledge for the benefit of humanity.”

In closing, he encouraged the Class of 2025 to embrace their next chapter with honesty, kindness, and integrity.

With Guyana rapidly changing, he urged them to remain and seize the opportunities ahead. “Guyana is currently undergoing a rapid transformation. I encourage you to stay and take advantage of those opportunities that will present themselves.”

He ended with a final salute, “To the Class of 2025, we endured, we excelled, and today we celebrate.”