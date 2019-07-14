Marian Academy girls three-peat at National Schools Basketball Festival

– Kwakwani, PC win boys U-14 and U-18 divisions

A SHORT-handed Marian Academy girls’ team won their third consecutive title while Kwakwani Secondary and President’s College (PC) stormed to wins in the U-14 and U-18 male divisions when action in the Youth Basketball Guyana-organised National School Basketball Festival culminated on Saturday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The finals of the 14th edition of the Festival was spectacular on and off the court, with the finalists heavily supported by a wide cross section of spectators, including former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Both male divisions crowned new champions. President’s College became the first East Coast team to win the older age group title (it was previously U-19), while Kwakwani, who featured in all three finals, replaced Chase Academy as U-14 champions.

EARLY DOMINANCE

The young basketball players from Kwakwani showed their might in the U-14 finals against Georgetown school, Saint Stanislaus College.

Led by Travis Lewis and Gevon Ross, the Region 10 school stormed to a 77-25 point win.

Lewis exploded in the second period with 12 of his game-high 26 points, which propelled the Berbice River school to a 46-15 points lead at the half.

Ross, who dominated the centre position by pulling down 17 rebounds to go with 23 points, was eventually crowned Most Valuable Player.

Matthew David just missed a triple-double after finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals.

Kelon Phillips also contributed to the score with 10 first-half points.

Trevon Boston, who scored eight points (two threes) and grabbed five rebounds, and Daniel Bailey, with seven points and eight rebounds, led Saints.

TEAM BASKETBALL

Marian Academy defended their title without two of their starters, Jada Mohan and Angelique Foo in the line-up. Despite missing their key players, the girls were able to play their stifling defence and fuel their offense through their star player, Kellyann Sauers. The eventual MVP was unstoppable off the right glass and she registered key lay-ups at critical times during the game; when she attacked in the middle, she delivered some nice looking floaters. Sauers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The game was not all Sauers, as several players, including Renuka Ramcharan (four points) and Shamina Peroune (four points and 13 rebounds) made some critical baskets, stops and rebounds as the girls were able to hold on to the last possession to ensure a three-point victory (27-24).

Kwakwani’s skipper Shania Sears scored eight points and three rebounds, but it was Molly Grimmond who brought the Berbice River school back in the second half by hitting two crisp three- pointers. Grimmond finished with 10 points and four rebounds.

National female coach Dave Causway coached all three Kwakwani teams. In the feature clash, he matched up against PC’s Willon Cameron.

Although Kwakwani has a rich history of winning the older age division, the six-time champions trailed their opponents for most of the clash.

After two opening buckets, Kwakwani relinquished their lead—a lead that they never got back.

Richard Semple, who dominated the Festival, Regionals and All-Star Games, won his third MVP award after storming to 33 points for PC in the championship clash. He was an assassin from downtown after hitting four shots from beyond the arc. The youngster also powered his way into the middle for numerous buckets in the paint.

Semple stamped his authority in the second half. Kwakwani had battled hard in the first three minutes of the third quarter to cut a nine-point half time lead to one and looked set to control the game, but Semple buried two shots from downtown, before powering himself down court to make a critical defensive play.

The play of Semple stumped the Kwakwani side, as PC went on a 13-2 run to close the third.

The East Coast school was able to increase the lead to 19 early in the fourth, but Kwakwani battled back to cut the deficit to 10, before the game ended at 89-79.

Although Semple played extraordinary basketball, he had good support. Gabriel Lim, who led the side with 15 points in the first half, finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Rakin McDonald, who was also clinical, finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Jushawn Bayley added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Kwakwani were led by skipper Royon Shortt, who finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds. Hosea Conway added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Festival was sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, The National Sports Commission, Banks DIH, Exxon Mobil, Bounty Ltd and John Fernandes Ltd.