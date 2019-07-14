LJP urges political maturity

Dear Editor

THE Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) welcomes the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice as the final arbiter in the matter concerning the no-confidence motion passed on December 21, 2018 and the various Articles of the Constitution of Guyana that were triggered therefrom.

Our position is not to disagree or to agree with the ruling, nor deliberate on the essence of the deliberation today, as they are pellucid. We are of the view that it would serve the best interest of our nation to accept the consequential orders as they are clearly outlined in line with the Constitution of Guyana and find a path forward.

The LJP is of the firm belief that the solution rests clearly in the political maturity of the parties to act in a manner that best represents the interests of Guyana and Guyanese and not to divert on a path that perverts the spirit, essence and letter of the Constitution.

In light of the difficulties of the President to accept the nominated persons from the Leader of the Opposition, the LJP recommends that a better approach be reached outside of geographical Guyana to obtain the objective and restore trust in the electorate.

We look forward to elections at the time mandated by the Constitution of Guyana under

Article 106 (7) and that appropriate steps are taken to safeguard the franchise of every Guyanese apolitically.

Regards

Liberty and Justice Party