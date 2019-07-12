Bartica teachers benefit from table tennis coaching course

IN an effort to spread the game of table tennis outside of the capital city, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), in conjunction with National Sports Commission and Ministry of Education, held a three-day Developmental Table Tennis Coaching Course in Bartica this week.

The course, which was conducted by Linden Johnson, assisted by Timothy Cornelius and Mark Ambrose, was used to teach some of the fundamentals of the sport to approximately 20 teachers from several schools.

The programme followed the path of similar coaching programmes held in other parts of the country, including in Linden last week.

Both teachers and students (from primary and secondary schools) benefitted from the training sessions, which were held at the Bartica Committee Centre.

Teachers from Agatash Primary School, Batavia Primary School, Potaro Primary School, St Anthony’s Primary School, Three Miles Primary School and Bartica Secondary attended the course.