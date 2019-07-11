CCTV footage reveals details of Annandale fatal accident

POLICE are reviewing CCTV footage to find the driver in a hit-and-run accident that caused the death of Leon Fung-a-Fat, 31, of Lot 162 Annandale South, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Sunday last.

Fung-a-Fat, a labourer, was reportedly struck down at about 21:30hrs while walking along the main access road of Annandale.

Reports indicate that based on the CCTV footage, the driver was in a silver motorcar that suffered a tire blow out when he struck down Fung-a-Fat. The driver reportedly stopped some distance away and hopped out his vehicle to inquire what he had hit and after being told it was a person, he quickly jumped into his vehicle and sped away.

Fung-a-Fat was left on the roadway for approximately 30 minutes before he was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention. There, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His mother, Joylyn Fung-a-Fat, said she was at home when she received news that her son was involved in an accident and was in an unconscious state.

However, upon visiting the hospital, he was already dead. From all indications, she said Leon sustained severe head injuries.

An autopsy on his remains has revealed he died of multiple injuries.