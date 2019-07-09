Traffic ranks have an onerous, thankless task

Dear Editor,

I HAVE always thought that a Traffic Officer within the Guyana Police Force had the easiest job, until I was in close proximity of one conducting his duty during the Road March Parade of the Anniversary over the last weekend, and I was in for a total shock.

I ventured out to have a photography production coverage in the vicinity of the Independence Square, on Brickdam, among other locations, and there was this traffic officer in his yellow raincoat conducting his duties that he was assigned to during this national/State event.

It was unbelievable to witness, with disgust, drivers being grossly disrespectful, rude and uncouth to the officer on duty as they passed by. To his credit, the Officer just stood there, signalling with his hand for drivers to turn left, and from the tone of their verbal attacks, they were angry with him for just simply doing his duty during a national/State event. And all I could say to him was, “It’s admirable to see you going about your duty with so much tolerance.”

I believe that there are quite a lot of dysfunctional drivers who ply the roads on a daily basis, and perhaps it would serve them well to check with their personal physicians or any medical personnel who are experts on mental issues. I take this opportunity to publicly commend this particular traffic officer for a job well done, and to say if ever there is a bonus of any kind available in the Guyana Police Force, I would like to nominate the individual in the photo image provided for it.

Regards,

T.Pemberton