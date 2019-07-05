Police wants Maverick DeAbreu

Police on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for Maverick DeAbreu in connection with assaulting gay rights activist Joel Simpson.

De Abreu, 29, allegedly committed the offence on the morning of Sunday, June 15, 2019 at Bourda Market in the city. His last known address was listed as Lot 56, Broad Street, Charlestown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of De Abreu is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-2603, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940 to 9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Simpson, who is the head of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD),was beaten by a group of individuals who have since been labelled “homophobic.”

Following the incident which left Simpson bruised mainly to his hands, knees and sides, the SASOD boss took to his social media page to detail what had occurred.

He first complained about a group of individuals who were intentionally throwing alcohol on himself and other friends while they were out at popular night club, Palm Court.

Simpson stated that at first, he and his friends assumed that the act was unintentional, but when it occurred again, they took action by reporting to the supervisor on duty which proved to be futile.

“Sometime after midnight as the crowd started to grow, a group of men came in and stood at the back bar just behind us. Shortly after their arrival, I felt beer being thrown on us. I thought it must have been a drunken spill, so I ignored it, but we then felt a second douse of beer on us,” he recounted.

He added: “At this point, we realised this was very deliberate. I went to the bar and asked who was the supervisor on duty. I was directed to a man who wasn’t wearing any uniform or badge to identify him as staff. I reported to him what happened and his response was, ‘we don’t want man wining pun man here’.”

The SASOD managing director said the response left him “perplexed” and while some of his female friends then began to verbally respond to the group of individuals who threw the drinks, he discouraged them from physically confronting the men.

In the social media post, Simpson explained that the trip to the night club was part of “a long-planned, bar-hopping excursion,” which saw them visiting three other locations earlier.

After the experience at the club, Simpson visited The Strip Restaurant & Bar at the Giftland Mall and later visited the Bourda Market at a popular shop owner for a snack.

He told his friends and followers that this is when the same group of six men who threw their drinks earlier pounced on him.