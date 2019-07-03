President, Opposition Leader to meet on Thursday

President David Granger is expected to meet with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday to discuss the current political situation in Guyana.

In a correspondence dated July 3, 2019, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon informed Opposition spokesperson Gail Teixeira that the Head of State proposes that the two meet at 1500hrs at the Ministry of the Presidency to discuss the appointment of a chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The President and the Opposition Leader are expected to examine the political situation in light of the recent rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and Monday’s consequential orders.

A no-confidence motion, brought against the government last December, was properly passed as was declared by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, the CCJ said in a landmark ruling on Tuesday last.

Following the ruling, President Granger has urged Guyanese to support him and the APNU+AFC Coalition at the next elections, even as he declared his respect for the CCJ rulings on the no-confidence motion against his government and his earlier appointment of Justice James Patterson as the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.

In a televised address to the nation, President Granger said, “Guyana, since my election in 2015, has been moving in the right direction after 23 years of stagnation under successive PPP administrations. Significant progress has been made. But real change is neither quick nor easy to come by. There is still a lot more to do.”

He noted that the country will be heading to the polls and there is going to be a crucial choice for Guyanese.

There have been nationwide protests as persons called on GECOM to commence the process of house-to-house registration in the lead up to the polls.