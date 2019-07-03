Ninth edition of Malta Supreme 11-race Cycling Meet set for Saturday

THE ninth Annual Malta Supreme 11-race Cycling Meet will pit the crème de la crème of Guyana’s cyclists against one another, as cycling action returns to the inner circuit of the National Park on Saturday morning from 09:30hrs in the various categories.

The defending champion is Warren ‘Forty’ McKay who clinched victory last year in the Feature 35-Lap Schoolboys and Invitational race in a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 12 seconds.

Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith had finished second with Romello Crawford claiming third place.

Meanwhile, Jaheim Henry (BMX 9-12 and 12-14), Ian Jackson (Veteran Over-50), David Hicks (12-14 Boys and Girls/Juveniles), Mario King (Mountain Bike) and Jessica Mohabir (BMX 6-9) are the other winners from last year.

An official from Malta Supreme will be on hand to assist with the presentation of trophies and prizes.