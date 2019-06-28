India’s national 110m hurdles record-holder to compete at AP Invitational

INDIA’S national record-holder at the 110m hurdles, Siddhanth Thingalaya, has been confirmed for the Aliann Pompey Invitational set for July 6 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Thingalaya, who hails from Mumbai, holds India’s national 110m hurdles record at 13.48s; a record that he set in 2017.

The hurdler has represented his nation at the Commonwealth Games twice (in 2010 and 2014) and has participated at the World Championships in 2017.

The 28-year-old is also an Asian junior silver medallist (2010) in the 110m hurdles event and competed at the World Junior Championships as well.

Founder of the AP Invitational, Aliann Pompey is extremely happy to have Thingalaya compete at the event which she revealed will surely add more quality to the championships.