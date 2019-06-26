Caribbean, Alaska airlines sign interline agreement

CARIBBEAN Airlines Cargo has entered into an agreement with Alaska Airlines, with the aim of expanding its cargo network by a further 16 destinations.

According to a press statement from Caribbean Airlines, the arrangement enables the movement of cargo to several popular locations such as Anchorage, Hawaii, Utah, Oregon and Nevada.

The airline continues to execute its mandate to facilitate cargo shipments to all corners of the globe.

Caribbean Airlines also has interline agreements with British Airways, China Airlines, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic and many others, making easy the movement of cargo to all continents at special rates. Urgent shipments can be expedited by using Caribbean Airlines cargo priority shipping.

Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera said Caribbean Airlines Cargo provides solutions to meet customers’ cargo needs.

“We work with our airline partners to provide a wide range of options which enable us to serve far-reaching destinations in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and South America,” he said.

The airline also offers direct service to 80 per cent of Caribbean islands, through its network of frequent passenger flights and multiple all-cargo freighter services.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo caters to the special needs of the oil and gas industry through the transportation of large and oversized time-sensitive pieces.

The airline is also well known for its professional handling and experience in shipping general cargo, live animals, perishables, human remains, dangerous goods, valuable cargo and diplomatic documents.