Thompson takes sprint double, Dwyer denies Blak

REIGNING Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was in imperious form as she completed the sprint double by claiming the women’s 200m title at the Jamaica National Championships on Sunday.

Thompson, who just edged out training partner and rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m on the previous, did so in much more convincing fashion over double the distance. On this occasion, Thompson pulled away from Fraser-Pryce down the stretch to stop the clock at 22.00. Fraser-Pryce, who was also well clear of the field, finished second in 22.22, with Schillonie Calvert-Powell third in 22.92.

Fraser-Pryce was out of the block quickly to close ground on Thompson in the first 100m and held a slight lead coming off the turn. Her MVP teammate, however, had plenty in reserve and pull clear of the rest of the field with relative ease.

In the men’s equivalent, Yohan Blake was denied the satisfaction of claiming a sprint double when he was passed on the line by Rasheed Dwyer.

Blake controlled the race for most of the way but it was a late charging Dwyer who claimed first place in 20.23. Blake was second in 20.27 with Andre Ewers third in 20.48.