Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Golf set for tomorrow

GOLF action will return to the Lusignan Golf Club this weekend, compliments of the Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution.

The medal play tournament, launched yesterday morning at the MovieTowne Mall will see some of the sport’s best on show tomorrow.

Owner and CEO of Wine Cellar, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma, indicated the Wine Cellar has several premium wines and being cognizant of golf being a premium sport, she gladly collaborated with the LGC to sponsor a tournament.

She also indicated that the company would offer the side attraction of free wine-tasting, complemented with appropriate cheeses, so that the Club’s desire to offer an international standard of service would be supported.

Tee-off for tomorrow’s tournament starts at 09:00hrs and runs until 12:30hrs, allowing those who would golf early to enjoy the side attractions sooner.

Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution side presentations would take place from 14:00hrs.

Prizes would be given for 1st and 2nd Best Net scores in each of three Flights (of handicaps 0-9, 10-19, 20-28) as well as the Longest Drive and Nearest The Pin specialty prizes.