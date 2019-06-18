Fruta, Timehri and Buxton rampant as quarter-final spots booked

THE last eight of the KFC Independence National Under-20 Football tournament has been decided, with Fruta Conquerors, Timehri Panthers and Buxton United turning in the most eye-catching performances in the Round-of-16 held over the weekend at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Conquerors tamed Cougars 8-0 courtesy of a Nicholas McArthur helmet-trick while Reshaun Ritch, Simeon Hackett, Nicolai Andrews and Leon Richardson were also on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, Soesdyke Falcons were grounded by Panthers, losing 1-5. Goals were struck by Tyrone Khan (14th), Shawn Steele (20th), Tyrone Burnette (47th), Shoron James (66th) and Shanon Samnauth (70th), while Jonathan Bailey netted the only goal for the losers in the 45th minute.

Botofago FC of Linden came from a goal down to beat Den Amstel FC of West Demerara 4-2. Anthony Benn scored for the West Demerara unit in the 40th and 80th minutes, but strikes from Andre Mayers (45th), (52nd), (64th) and (90+2) delivered the comeback.

A brace from John Gonsalves led Dynamic FC of East Coast Demerara to a 5-0 mauling of Potaro Strikers from Bartica.

New Amsterdam United FC and Amelia’s Ward FC of Linden produced a tight game with the Berbice outfit coming out 1-0 winners courtesy of Keon Williams in the 47th minute.

Santos knocked out West Demerara’s Pouderoyen FC with a 3-1 win as Ronaldo Rodrigues (5th), Ryan Dowding (33rd) and Randy Roberts (47th) hit the back of the net for the winners, while Stephon Jupiter scored in the 47th for the losing side.

Panthers will face Botofago, and Dynamic FC will come up against Amelia’s Ward in the first set of quarter-finals, followed by Conquerors against Buxton United and Santos versus Strikers FC, who drew a bye in the Round-of-16.

The quarter-finals will be held this Saturday and Sunday. First place will collect $500 000, second $300 000, third $200 000 and fourth a trophy.