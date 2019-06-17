Motorist killed in Richmond accident  

A 20-year-old motorist has died after crashing into a culvert on School Street, Richmond, Essequibo Coast, Region Two on Saturday.

Dead is Kishan Sankar of Lot 320, Richmond Housing Scheme.

The fatal accident reportedly occurred on June 15, around 21:20hrs.

Information revealed that Sankar was riding motorcycle CJ 2467, proceeding south along the eastern side of School Street in Richmond Housing Scheme at a fast rate when he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a culvert on the western side of the said street.

He received injuries to the head and other parts of his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state by a hire car driver and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was later transported to the Suddie Mortuary and is awaiting a post- mortem.