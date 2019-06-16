Russell in limbo for Bangladesh game; Lewis also expected

CMC – WHILE opener Evin Lewis is expected to be available for Monday’s crucial game against Bangladesh despite being bruised in the nets, Andre Russell’s selection will be a game-time decision.

That is the word from West Indies captain Jason Holder, who has disclosed that while Russell has been making progress in recovering from a knee injury, a final decision would be made just before the game.

“We’re keeping it cuttled until tomorrow. I saw him yesterday, saw him this morning as well, and he’s progressing quite nicely yes, you know. We’ll have a final answer with him tomorrow morning,” Holder said.

However, he gave his assurance that Lewis would be available after he was hit in the nets during a practice session.

“Yeah, quite a few people got struck in the nets, including myself, but he’s fine. Just a little bruise, should be fine,” he added.

There had been question marks over Russell’s fitness even before the start of the World Cup.

He subsequently re-injured his knee against Australia in the Windies’ second game.

The injury has limited his movement and has especially hampered his bowling efforts. In the last game against England on Friday, Russell bowled only two overs before eventually leaving the field.

He has taken just four wickets from 13 overs and scored 36 runs in three games.

Following that loss to England Holder said the team would continue to stick with Russell, who suffers from a chronic knee problem.

“Going forward, we have to persist. He is here for a reason. We think he can be a match-winner for us. We have just got to cope with him. Got to do everything we possibly can with him to keep him on the park,” Holder said during a post-match press conference.