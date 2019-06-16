Essequibo Coast man dies after crashing into culvert

A 20-year-old motorist of the Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast died on Saturday night after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a culvert.

Dead is Kishan Sankar of Lot 320, Richmond Housing Scheme.

The accident reportedly occurred around 21:20hrs on Saturday night.

Information revealed that Sankar was riding a motorcycle bearing registration CJ2467 and was proceeding south along the eastern side of School Street , Richmond Housing Scheme, allegedly at a fast rate, when he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a culvert on the western side of the street.

He sustained injuries to his head and to other parts of his body. Sankar was picked up in an unconscious condition by a hire car driver and he was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital.

He was, however, pronounced dead on arrival by doctors at the medical institution.

His body was later transported to the Suddie Mortuary where it is awaiting a post -mortem examination.