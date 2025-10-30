President Ali engages FIFA President and Saudi Minister of Sport on sports development collaboration

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali recently held high-level discussions in Riyadh with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The meeting formed part of President Ali’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Guyana’s partnerships in global sports development. Discussions between President Ali and FIFA President Infantino focused on advancing a Government–FIFA partnership to establish mini-arenas across Guyana, with special emphasis on hinterland communities.

In August, President Ali announced that more than 4,000 youths from across South Georgetown would soon benefit from a new FIFA-certified pitch, along with a 300-metre athletic track within the compound of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School.

He emphasised at the time that the initiative was designed not merely as an investment in sport, but as part of a broader ecosystem of education, community upliftment, and youth development.

“It’s about nurturing confidence; capable and responsible citizens who can build prosperous lives for themselves and their families. With combined investment, dedication and focus, we will ensure that our children are ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow—to step into a future that is bright, rewarding, and full of promise,” President Ali said.

President Ali had previously mandated that all public schools dedicate Fridays to physical education classes. This initiative forms part of a larger national drive to tackle screen addiction among children, reduce sedentary lifestyles, and instil lifelong habits of health, teamwork, and discipline.

Ultimately, the President stated, the goal is to create an ecosystem where communities can thrive and children have access to quality education. He outlined plans to develop a robust sports infrastructure that will benefit future generations and enhance Guyana’s cultural and economic landscape as the nation seeks to elevate its sporting profile.

The 2025 national budget allocated GY$8 billion to sports development. Key projects include the completion of the Palmyra Stadium and the construction of a new international stadium at Crane, West Coast Demerara. A further GY$2 billion has been designated for associated works at Palmyra.

An additional GY$1.3 billion has also been allocated for the completion of multi-purpose sports facilities in Anna Regina, Bayroc, Mackenzie, and New Amsterdam, as well as sports halls in Leonora, Lethem, Mabaruma, Mahdia, and Mongrippa Hill.