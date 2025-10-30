Guyana mobilises humanitarian aid for Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

– Prime Minister Phillips leads co-ordination with Private Sector, GDF, and CDC

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Ret’d), The Honourable Mark Phillips, currently performing the functions of President, on Wednesday, convened a high-level meeting with key national stakeholders to coordinate Guyana’s humanitarian response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to finalise the logistics of the country’s initial relief deployment.

The first phase of Guyana’s support will include the provision of essential supplies, such as generators, tarpaulins, and chainsaws, to assist with recovery and rebuilding efforts. These resources will be mobilised through a joint initiative between the Government of Guyana and the private sector, under the co-ordination of the CDC and the direct stewardship of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Phillips was joined by CDC Director General, Colonel Nazrul Hussain, PSC Chair, Mr. Gerald Gouveia Jr., along with representatives of the GDF and other private sector entities committed to the national relief effort.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Phillips expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Jamaica, emphasising that Guyana stands ready to assist in any way possible.

“Guyana stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Jamaica during this challenging time,” he affirmed. “We remain committed to the principles of regional co-operation and collective resilience that define us as members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).”

The co-ordination meeting marks the beginning of Guyana’s humanitarian support mission to Jamaica, reinforcing the country’s longstanding commitment to regional unity and disaster response co-operation within CARICOM.