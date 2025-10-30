15-YR-OLD Annandale Secondary Student In a Road Accident Involving Police Corporal

-Female police corporal under close arrest

A 15-year-old Annandale Secondary student, identified as Navindra Mahes, has died after being struck down by a police corporal this morning.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed this in a statement this morning, where it pledged that the matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness and transparency regarding the tragic road accident, which occurred at approximately 07:30 hours on the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The incident involved motor car PAB 214, driven by a woman police corporal, and 15-year-old Mahes.

The injured student was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The driver remains under close arrest as a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident continues.

Police ranks are at the hospital rendering assistance and support to the grieving family.

The Ministry, in the statement, said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and school community of young Navindra Mahes during this time of deep sorrow. The Ministry assures the public that the matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness, transparency, and in accordance with established procedures.”

The accident involved motorcar #PAB 214, driven by a 35-year-old female police corporal, and pedestrian 15-year-old Mahes, who resided at Lot 44 Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara.

Inquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding west along the northern carriageway on Success public road in the southern driving lane, where the ‘third lane’ was active at that time, according to a statement from the police.

The police reported, “Video footage revealed that the female driver continued to proceed further west, while the pedestrian was standing at the median that separates the two carriageways, facing north. The student then attempted to cross the road in a northern direction, using the pedestrian crossing, and in doing so, the left-side front portion of the car collided with the schoolboy.

“As a result of the collision, Mahes fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his body. He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit. On arrival at the hospital, the pedestrian was seen and examined by doctors on duty, suffering from head injuries and a fractured right leg.”

Mahes succumbed to his injuries at 09:56 hrs while receiving medical treatment.

His body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.