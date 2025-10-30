15-YR-Old Schoolboy Succumbs to Head Injuries, Broken Leg After Road Accident

See the full statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) below:

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred around 07:30 hrs today (Thursday October 30th, 2025) at Success, East Coast Demerara, which resulted in the tragic death of a 15-year-old schoolboy, Navindra Mahes.

The accident involved motorcar #PAB 214, driven by a 35-year-old female Police Corporal and pedestrian Navindra Mahes, a 15-year-old student of Annandale Secondary School, who resided at Lot 44 Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara.



15-yr-old Navindra Mahes

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding west along the northern carriageway on Success public road in the southern driving lane, where the ‘third lane’ was active at that time. Video footage revealed that the female driver continued to proceed further west, while the pedestrian was standing at the median that separates the two carriageways, facing north. The student then attempted to cross the road in a northern direction, using the Pedestrian Crossing, and in doing so, the left-side front portion of the car collided with the schoolboy.

As a result of the collision, Mahes fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his body. He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit. On arrival at the hospital, the pedestrian was seen and examined by doctors on duty, suffering from head injuries and a fractured right leg. He succumbed to his injuries at 09:56 hrs while receiving medical treatment. His body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The female police rank is under close arrest and is assisting with the investigation.