Buzzing This Weekend

IT’S another weekend people, and time to keep you in the loop with what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana.

TODAY

**Set4Life Entertainment presents Escape Fridays at District Ultra Lounge. Ladies free before 12. Heineken Specials all night. Music by Guyana’s top DJs and selectors.

**Head on down to the Pegasus poolside’s Ignite Bar and Grill every Friday and Saturday for fun, food, and entertainment!

TOMORROW

**The battle’s on for the next Guyanese Earth Warrior. It’s the Miss Earth Guyana Coronation 2019 at the National Cultural Centre from 20h00. It’s going to be the most celebrated night of pageantry in Guyana. Tickets: $2000, $3000.

**D Anointed Vale presents his “The Collab” Album Launch at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Catch the performance by award-winning Gospel Artiste, DJ Nicholas and Christafari, D Furnace, Kester D, Shawn English, Minister Seon, Lion Cub, Princess Vanessa and many more. Tickets: $2000 (pre-sold), $2500 (at the gate), and $5000 (VIP).

**Finesse Entertainment Official presents Launch Party 0 – 100 at Amigos Bar & Grill (Old Jerries, Waterloo Street). Music by Mix Master Tony & Don King. Come out and enjoy a positive atmosphere and merchandise giveaways.

**District Ultra Lounge presents “Soca-Reggae Fusion: Good Vibes Only”, featuring DJ Shizzle and Selector Diamond, live! Bottle specials on Johnnie Walker.

**The Vintage Lounge presents, “Brazilian and Latin Saturdays”. Enjoy food and drink specials. Music by DJ Tranquilo Santos. Doors open from 17h00.

**It’s always time to show off your innate talent at the Aracari Resort’s Karaoke and Dance this and every Saturday. Enjoy karaoke, dance and dinner, featuring Reyaz Rafeek and Group.

**Aura Sky Lounge presents Seductive Saturdays! Doors open at 20h00 sharp!

SUNDAY

**The Miss Venus Model Guyana Organisation will be holding its annual Bingo Night at 11 Vlissengen Road, Newtown, from 18h00. Special Father’s Day prizes to be won. Snacks and beverages will be on sale. Fifteen straight games. Ticket: $500 (for two bingo cards).

**Marvelous Entertainment presents the re-launch of Marvelous Sundayz at its new location 592 Spot and Night Club (John and Norton Streets). Ladies free all night. Music by Stereo Sonic, Fusion and Boom DJs.

**G-Money, in association with Leprechaun Entertainment, present Summer Sundays at Club Privilege (Main Street, Georgetown). Free entry for first 50 ladies. Throw-back music and finger foods. Music by One Drop of NY, DJ Denzil, Selector Dexter, and a special guest DJ and one-man band.

**The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Dinner with 70s ad 80s music. Sundays were always meant for 70s & 80s music!