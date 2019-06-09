Classy John tops field to win 4th Annual Albert Rose Memorial Road Race

By Michelangelo Jacobus

TEAM Cocos’ wheelsman, Jamual John, oozed class as he produced a display of strength and guile to ride away with the overall winner’s title at the fourth Annual Albert Rose Memorial Cycling Road Race in Linden yesterday.

In a field of Guyana’s top cyclists which included the likes of last year’s winner, Paul De Nobrega, Michael Anthony and National Road Race champion, Curtis Dey, John made it two consecutive wins since returning to Guyana’s circuit following a lengthy stint in the USA.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, John revealed that he felt good throughout the race and his game plan worked out down to the smallest detail during the feature three lap 90-mile Seniors’ race.

Following an early breakaway from the peloton, John was accompanied by Dey, De Nobrega, Anthony, Ajay Gopilall and Walter Grant-Stuart; that pack would maintain the lead for the majority of the race.

In a twist this year, the route began from the Linden/Georgetown Bus Park on Republic Avenue in Linden, proceeded to Silver Hill on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway and back to the point of origin to complete a lap.

During the second lap, John broke away with Grant-Stuart and Dey in tow to establish his lead; here is where he took control of the race but on the third and final lap, a late surge by De Nobrega, Anthony and Gopilall made things interesting.

However, John would come up with the goods to power his way across the finish line in an exciting six-way sprint to claim the title in three hours 39 minutes 23 seconds.

For his effort, John pocketed the winner’s purse of $52,000 along with three sprint prizes. He was followed by Dey who had to settle for second while Grant-Stuart was third.

De Nobrega, Anthony and Gopilall closed out the winners’ bracket finishing fourth, fifth and sixth in that order. Dey claimed two sprint prizes while Grant-Stuart, De Nobrega and Anthony claimed one apiece.

In the Junior category, Gopilall took top honours while Warren ‘40’ McKay copped first place in the Veterans U-45 race with Paul Cho Wee Nam and Stephen Fernandes finishing second and third respectively.

Ian Jackson ruled the roost in the Veterans Over-45 race by beating Andrew Spencer to the finish line while Junior Niles settled for third place.

On the distaff side, Clivecia Spencer rode away with the first place prize ahead of Moreisa Gilbert. After a lengthy absence, Jonathan Ramsuchit announced his return to the sport with a first- place finish in the Juveniles event with Mark Lewis Jr. and Elisha Rutherford coming in second and third place.

The event, which has become a yearly fixture in memory of the late Albert Rose, was sponsored by the Rose family along with Clear Waters, Jermaine & Family Grocery Store and James & Sons Supermarket.