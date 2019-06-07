Dear Editor:

Reference is being made to E.B. John’s letter “Issue surrounding VC was specifically about ‘terminal leave’ as distinct from paid annual leave” (SN June 5, 2019). On the matter relating to Professor Ivelaw Griffith, Vice-Chancellor, University of Guyana, this is just to make the point that terminal leave will not preclude paying persons in lieu of leave. The Guyana public sector has a history of paying persons in lieu of leave. I and many others have been the beneficiary of receiving payment in lieu for both terminal and annual vacation leave.

Regards,

Lincoln Lewis

General Secretary

Guyana Trades Union Congress