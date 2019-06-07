Several businesses ravaged in Diamond fire

A fire of unknown origin, on Wednesday morning, destroyed the upper flat of the G3 Building at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, leaving millions in losses.

The fire started around 10:30 hrs in the upper-flat at the back of the building. Persons at the scene were critical of the response by firemen whom they noted appeared ill-prepared to tackle the blaze.

Guyana Fire Service Divisional Officer, Gregory Wickham, told reporters that two fire response vehicles were dispatched to the scene and a third arrived sometime after. He said only the top floor of the building was destroyed in the blaze.

He said the fire service professionally undertook its job as he responded to criticisms of the efforts of the firemen.

Wickham said as the firemen tried to source water for the blaze, the Neighbourhood Democratic Council in the area was asked to close the koker nearby so that the firemen could utilise water from the canal.

He said the fire would be investigated and the cause will be determined based on those investigations.

Businessman Deonarine Etwaroo noted that he received a call around 10:45hrs and he was told that the smoke was in the ceiling of the building. He told reporters that he left the city and drove to Diamond immediately.

He said the firemen were slow in their response and noted that sometime after noon, no water was being sprayed on the building. Deonarine, who operates a pharmacy at the building, said firemen were trying to source water from a nearby canal when he arrived.

Etwaroo has been operating his business at the building for the past seven years.

“It is so sad to know staff came out to work and they had to go home back,” Etwaroo, who has a staff of 12 employees, said.

Etwaroo said he was awaiting permission from the fire service so that he could assess the damages.

Other businesses housed in the building include a restaurant at the top floor, a health spa, a gym and two insurance companies.

When this newspaper arrived at the scene, the building was ablaze as the police controlled traffic near the busy roadway.

While some persons were critical of the firemen, others praised their efforts in containing the blaze. There was no report of injuries.