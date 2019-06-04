No dismissal of Public Service staff

…MOTP says probe launched into allegations against some officers

THE Ministry of the Presidency is debunking claims that the entire Personnel Department at the Department of Public Service and its Chief Accountant were dismissed.

On Monday, Deputy Director of Press Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP), Ariana Gordon, told Guyana Chronicle that, while allegations have been levelled against the public service employees, they were not dismissed.

“The civil servants in question have not been dismissed. Some allegations have been levelled against them, and those (allegations) would be the subject of an investigation,” Gordon told the Guyana Chronicle.

Reiterating that the public servants were not dismissed, Gordon said that “the Government of Guyana is very respectful of the rights of civil servants.”

Reports suggest that newly appointed Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, on Friday, terminated the services of the public servants but the MOTP is refuting the claims.