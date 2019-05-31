YEAH! Yeah! Tell me about it! Before you know it, it’s a new weekend! Where on earth did the last one go!

Anyways, it’s time to start the ball rolling and fill you in on what’s happening in and around Guyana.

TODAY

First off, the biggest, boldest comedy show is back! ‘Nothing to Laugh About 12’ comes to the National Cultural Centre for four nights of phenomenal comedy (May 31 – June 3). Part 12 is going to definitely top the others! Tickets: $1000, $1500 & $2000.

Next on the list is Escape Fridays Guyana Carnival Wash-down at District Ultra Lounge. Music by Guyana’s top DJs. Heineken specials all night. Ladies free before 22h00.

Not interested! No sweat! There’s always the Pegasus poolside where the Ignite Bar and Grill serves up fun, food, and entertainment every Friday and Saturday.

TOMORROW

District Ultra Lounge presents Memories of Carnival (MOC)V2 featuring the return of Gully Ras and Diamond. Ladies free before 22h00. Johnnie Walker bottle specials all night.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs meet in Madrid for the first all-English Champions League Final since 2008 when Manchester United triumphed over Chelsea on penalties. And the action starts from 15h00 at the Marriott beachfront. Enjoy the game with drinks in a great atmosphere.

What to do on Saturday nights? Vintage Lounge presents Brazilian and Latin Saturdays. Come out and dance to some good ol’ Brazilian and Latin rhythms. Enjoy food and drink specials, and dance the night away with DJ Tranquilo Santos.

It’s time to show off your talent. Aracari Resort presents Karaoke and Dance this and every Saturday. Enjoy karaoke, dance and dinner, featuring Reyaz Rafeek and Group.

SUNDAY

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents ‘Dinner with 70s and 80s music’. Sundays were meant for the 70s & 80’s!

Red Stripe Beer and Guyana Lottery Company’s Let’s Bet Sports will be hosting the NBA Finals viewing party at 704! From 21h00. Go witness Game 2 of the NBA finals between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, and stand a chance to win authentic NBA gear.