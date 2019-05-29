Cops searching for ‘Awara’, accomplice nabbed following robbery

Police early this morning arrested a man minutes after the man and an accomplice, who goes by the alias ‘Awara’, robbed three vendors at the Stabroek Market.

According to the police, the two men relieved the vendors of cash and other items outside of the Stabroek Market around 02:10hrs; one of the men was armed with a handgun.

Police ranks under the command of a Corporal who were patrolling the area at the time, responded and after a brief pursuit, the lawmen apprehended one of the suspects with an unlicensed .38 revolver with four matching rounds.

According to the police stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the other suspect who managed to elude the lawmen.

The police noted that an increased and concentrated presence by its ranks in and around the Stabroek Market block recently has so far resulted in a decrease in reported incidents of crime.