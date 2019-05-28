MHS win bragging rights after beating `Muli’ 324-238 points

MACKENZIE High School (MHS) won the bragging rights as they topped Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School ‘Multi’ 324-238 points when they squared off on Independence Day, Sunday, in a rain-affected showdown in athletics at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground.

Junior national athlete, Deshanna Skeete, running for the Mackenzie High School, emerged as the most outstanding athlete of the championship with 30 points, while Christianburg-Wismar Secondary’s Shaquka Tyrell was also in brilliant form, accumulating 28 points as they were the Champion Female Athletes, while Russell Payton of Mackenzie High School scored 26 points to be the Outstanding Athlete while Christianburg-Wismar Secondary’s Tristan Clarke gained 25 points to be among the best at the Championship.

Rolling back a rivalry which started in the mid 1970’s, both schools were keen on showing the talent that, over the years, made them the powerhouses in track and field in the mining town.

From then to now, the Upper Demerara / Kwakwani District 10 has emerged as the most dominant in the history of the National Championship and the pivotal roles, played by both MHS and Multi, cannot be denied and some of those athletes who were outstanding through those years were on hand to witness the battle of the titans and among them were former athletes, Michael Goodluck of Mackenzie High and Sandra Baird of the Christianburg-Wismar Secondary ‘Multi’ School.

Also present were the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) President Aubrey Hutson and Region 10 Member of Parliament, Audwin Rutherford.

While Mackenzie High School won the championship, the two competing schools were rewarded with a smart television and $100,000. (Joe Chapman)