FWB moves to GFC!

Freedom Family’s FWB (Friends with Benefits) party has changed venue to accommodate a larger crowd. The party is now set for tonight at GFC Ground.

Freedom Boss, Marlon Jacobs told ‘The Buzz magazine’ that they were initially catering for 10,000 patrons, but due to the tremendous support, they have surpassed expectations.

“DCC Ground is unable to facilitate the amount of persons who would have bought tickets for the event, so we had to change venue to facilitate the magnitude. I have no regrets in this decision, I am actually really pleased and thankful for the tremendous support,” Jacobs said.

He started promoting nine years ago as a freshman in college in New York. However, his company, ‘Freedom Family’ was formed on May 24th 2014, after him and a group of his friends from school held an event dubbed ‘Freedom’, inside Club Monaco.

Since then, Freedom Family has been hosting parties every year, not just in Guyana, but other Caribbean countries and states in the US as well.

FWB is the group’s five year anniversary celebration, and is one that is tailored to show appreciation to their supporters.

“At friends with benefits 2019, patrons can expect a completely different line up of DJs, great ambiance, and lots of new faces. We are putting in the extra to ensure our fans feel the appreciation we have for their continued support they give us. They will also benefit from the drinks specials we have; buy one bottle of ‘henny’, ciroc, black label or grey goose and get a second bottle at half price,” Jacobs said.

Those are but a few of the expectations persons can have for FWB, he added. The tickets are sold out, but persons can pay at the gate and gain entry.

Each ticket purchased, allows you and friend into the party.