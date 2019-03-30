Digicel, NSC reward special Olympic athletes

CORPORATE communication giant Digicel teamed up with the National Sports Commission (NSC) to award the Guyanese athletes who attended the Special Olympics earlier this year in Dubai.

Guyana captured five medals, three of which were silver and two were bronze

There was bronze for Calvin Thomas in the 5 000 metres while Abdullah Braithwaite, Faith King and Dacia George won Silver in separate 400-metre events.

The team also snagged bronze in the 4×400 metre event.

During yesterday morning’s ceremony at the National Racquet Centre, the athletes were rewarded by both entities with medals and prizes.

Communications Manager Vidya Sanichara told those gathered: “Digicel is pleased to have been a sponsor. We are here to give back to you for representing your country so well.”

Digicel was one of the main sponsors of the venture to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Melissa Tucker, expressed delight at the performance of the unit.

“It provides us with a special occasion to unite in so many ways and with so many opportunities to see these children,” she said.

He contended that their drive to do their best is unmistakable and their will to perform well is something that all of Guyana should support.

Also expressing his feelings were Director of Sport Christopher Jones, who, while commending the team for their performance, reminded them of their importance as Guyanese ambassadors.

Apart from the medals and tokens given, the team, including coach Mark Scott and chaperone Wilton Spencer, will receive an all-expenses paid trip via Old Fort Tours with stops at various islands in the Essequibo.