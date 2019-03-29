Mother of boy stabbed by bullies wants justice

ALMOST a month after her son was stabbed, the mother of a Covent Garden Secondary School student is at wits end regarding the investigation, even as the mastermind of the attack remains within the school’s environment.

The mother of 15-year-old Shemuel Pierre, a Fourth Form student, told the Guyana Chronicle that her son was stabbed in the left and right side lungs during the attack carried out by four boys, one of whom is from a lower class.

She related that her son was leaving school on February 28 when a younger student accused him of blocking his path. She said a teacher of the school witnessed that incident. The lad’s mother said that the younger student threatened her son but the young man ignored the threat.

The following day, she said her son was walking home when three boys whom he related are not students of the school, surrounded him. She said the student who threatened him the day before was nearby and he pointed her son out to the attackers who all had knives.

She said her son related that the younger student instructed his friends to attack him and he related that he became fearful as all the boys had knives.

Pierre, who was brutally beaten, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) were he spent several days after he underwent surgery.

Even though he was discharged a week ago, his mother said he still bleeds from the wounds inflicted on him.

She said around midnight, one night, she was forced to rush her son to the Woodlands Hospital and he spent two days in that hospital for further treatment.

On March 13, her relatives visited the Police Headquarters at Eve Leary to inquire about the status of the matter but were directed to visit the Brickdam Police Station.

NOT HELPFUL

She explained that the family decided to visit the police headquarters after the officers at the Providence Police Station, where the matter was initially investigated, were not helpful. The woman related that she took her son to that police station to give a statement and while there she was informed that two of the boys who had beaten her son, were detained.

She recently visited the Providence Police Station and ranks there informed her than they will call her when the police station receives a medical from the GPHC.

On Monday, the mother visited the GPHC to find out what is the status of the medical and was told by staff there that the document is not prepared since the police were slothful in taking relevant documents to the medical institution.

“So is both the police and hospital taking their time,” she added.

According to the distressed mother, she did her own investigation and was told by residents at Covent Garden that two of the boys who attacked her son are not students of the school and they were arrested for armed robbery last December.

She was told by students at the school that the young man behind the attack is known for “picking trouble” at the school and usually calls out a gang outside the school environment, to attack other students.

“He doesn’t know these boys,” she said of her son.

The woman said that her son is at home and while he is recuperating, he is still experiencing problems breathing. She expressed hope that the Ministry of Education and the police will ensure that her son receives justice for the attack.

She said too that while teachers of the school have been checking on her son’s condition, the administration of the school has been quiet.