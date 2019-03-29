Fly Jamaica says providing refunds to passengers

…hoping to restart operation in few months

FLY Jamaica Airways has announced that it intends to restart flight operations in a few months even as it continues to provide refunds to persons affected by the recent disruption in its air service.

The Jamaica-based company lost function of one of its aircraft since last November in a runway crash and has not operated since.

Some Fly Jamaica passengers, who had booked flights prior with the airline, have been gradually receiving refunds as the airline works to regain its footing.

In a media release on Friday, the airline stated: “Fly Jamaica Airways has been providing refunds to our valued customers. All requests for refunds are being honoured, however, it is a process that has to be checked by our reservations and accounts staff. Some passengers would obviously like to see the process move faster, but we have to be constrained by our cash and credit card business safeguards.”

Fly Jamaica has been a source of fresh air since they brought some amount of stability to the extremely lucrative Georgetown/New York route.

At the time, Guyanese were experiencing grave difficulties which included exorbitant prices and bad service from foreign-based airlines and fly-by-night charter companies when airlift was limited. The company added: “Fly Jamaica Airways Limited is not currently operating any aircraft, however, we hope to restart flight operations in a couple of months.”