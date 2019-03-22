Create a united Guyana

— Greenidge urges Phagwah celebrants

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge has called on all Guyanese to use the values of the Hindu festival of Phagwah to create a stronger and united Guyana.

Speaking at the annual Phagwah celebration organised by the Indian High Commission, at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Greenidge said Phagwah allows Guyanese to transcend ethnic differences.

“While uniquely a Hindu festival, it is celebrated without regards for one’s skin colour, hair texture, stations in life, age, sex or political persuasion,” he said.

At the SVCC, this was particularly evident as persons of varying backgrounds converged to indulge in the colourful festival. Children particularly were seen adorning each other with the colours, without care or concern for anything else.

Greenidge said by ‘playing’ with each other and indulging in the culture, Phagwah breaks the barriers erected by mistrust, suspicion and fear.

“Phagwah has become a vehicle for promoting trust and understanding,” he said, adding: “When examined more closely and deeply, many of the differences which afflict our society can be mended through greater understanding, trust and cooperation.”

Since the festival promotes these values, he advanced that it can be a bridge to help Guyanese overcome their differences.

“I am confident that, inspired by the values of this festival, Guyana will be able to overcome its differences and emerge stronger and more united,” he said.

He added: “Let us celebrate our rich heritage of multiculturalism, a heritage of which we should be proud, one which has given us festivals of vigour and vitality such as Phagwah.”

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam, said Holi coincides with the advent of the spring season. According to him, this season of blossoming of beautiful colours shows that the festival of colours is in harmony with nature.

He also shared that it is a festival that celebrates love, and like any other Hindu festival, it emphasises the triumph of good over evil.

This is the high commissioner’s last Holi celebration in Guyana and he urged his successor to continue the tradition of hosting the event as it has become very popular.

Minister Greenidge also acknowledged the growth of the event and hailed the “excellent relations” between Guyana and India.

“Needless to say the Government of Guyana anticipates that we will continue to forge new bonds, to further deepen the Guyana/India relations, particularly through reciprocal cultural exchanges including film, dance, music and art,” he shared and added that cricket is another area of deep, mutual interest.

Former Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, also spoke at the celebrations.