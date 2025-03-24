-President Ali says, highlights PPP/C’s philosophy of freedom, democracy, unity

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Sunday reaffirmed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s commitment to serving the people with a focus on responsibility rather than power.

Reflecting on the legacy of the party’s founder and former President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Dr. Ali emphasised the guiding principle of leadership that prioritises duty to the nation over the pursuit of personal or political gain.

“We are not about power; we are about responsibility,” he told a mammoth crowd that had gathered at Babu John, Port Mourant, Berbice to commemorate Dr. Jagan’s legacy.

“We can never be bought or sold or traded; we are connected to the people of this country. This party is owned by the people of this country; this party is owned by the men and women and children of this country who embrace a philosophy of freedom, democracy, unity,” President Ali added before underscoring the enduring values of selflessness and service that continue to drive the party’s vision.

He emphasised that the PPP/C continues to stand at the forefront as a steadfast partner in Guyana’s progress, committed to ensuring that every sector of society benefits from development.

A SOURCE OF INSPIRATION: DR. CHEDDI JAGAN’S VISION

President Ali stressed that Dr. Jagan’s vision revolved around the development of the people.

“For Cheddi, development was about people. It was about ensuring that every child had their future, that every farmer had land to till, and every worker had dignity and labour, and that comrades is exactly what we are doing today,” he said.

The PPP/C, he noted, was built on this philosophy, and has grown stronger throughout the years, now leading Guyana along a path of unprecedented growth guided by the legacy and ideals of its founder.

“He taught us the meaning of development; not empty words or false promises, but tangible progress.”

“This party is owned by the men and women and children of this country who embrace a philosophy of freedom, democracy, and unity,” the President added.

REMAIN POLTICALLY CONSCIOUS

Meanwhile, President Ali used the opportunity to further urge supporters present at the gathering to remain politically conscious, and be wary of figures who may try to appeal to their emotions with falsehoods and empty promises.

“We must be conscious about our political environment. We must be conscious about our future. We must be conscious at the values that we represent.”

He noted that those who wish to make a contribution to the PPP/C must be reminded of the party’s “labour of love to country and party” philosophy.

“That is why, fundamentally, when you become a member of this movement, you are volunteering your labour of love to country and to party. This party cannot be bought or sold or traded. That is not the philosophy of this party,” he said.

UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

President Ali highlighted that the government has strengthened its development philosophy, resulting in remarkable growth throughout the country.

While progress is being seen in all regions, he focused on Region Six, where the government has made concerted efforts to address and rectify the shortcomings of the previous administration.

Through strategic investments and targetted initiatives, the government has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of residents, ensuring a stronger foundation for sustainable progress in the region.

“Development is not about a seasonal gift, it’s about hard tireless, work, it’s never opportunistic, it’s about full commitment.”

Dr. Ali also highlighted the impressive strides made under the current government, citing a 72 per cent increase in deposits in commercial banks across Region Six, which have grown from $61.8 billion in 2019 to $106.2 billion today.

“We are your constant, we are your everyday, we are your reliable partner, and we are your relentless fighter, the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic,” the President added.

This growth, he noted, is a clear reflection of greater disposable income, improved living standards, and a thriving economy for residents.

He pointed to the rehiring of 1,055 workers at the Rose Hall Sugar Estate, who were previously dismissed by the APNU+AFC government, and the creation of 4,000 new jobs through the Pathway programme, with many of the beneficiaries being women.

President Ali also stressed the government’s commitment to agriculture, with over $219 billion invested in the sector in Region Six alone, and almost $20 billion annually directed towards enhancing drainage, irrigation, and land expansion to boost production.

“These are the developments that will enhance household and community prosperity. These are the things that are lifting our people out of poverty. We are not seasonal in our approach to development, we are your constant, everyday and reliable partners,” he told the gathering.