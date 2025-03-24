More cash grants, prosperity, inclusivity assured when PPP/C returns to office after upcoming elections – Jagdeo

-says Guyana being developed in all areas

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

SPEAKING at Babu John on Sunday, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party and Guyana’s Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, emphasised the administration’s commitment to building a diversified economy.

He made this disclosure while addressing the mammoth crowd that had gathered to commemorate the life of the party’s founder and former President, Dr Cheddi Jagan.

Dr Jagdeo highlighted significant advancements in key sectors, including education, infrastructure, housing, job creation, the sugar industry, mining, and rice, underscoring his government’s dedication to national development.

“Every group of Guyanese regardless of their race, has seen the PPP stand by their word. Our word is our bond, and when we make these promises that President Irfaan Ali spoke about for the next term, you best believe they will be delivered,” he said.

He later assured the crowd that the investments presently being made in every sector will continue in the new term when the PPP/C administration continues to focus on developing a diversified economy. “So even if the other sector does not contribute or oil prices fall, we will maintain the prosperity [and] you will get your cash grant too.”

Stressing that there will be more cash grants to come in a next PPP/C term, Dr Jagdeo said that the government wants to design a financial instrument that citizens can use to get a guaranteed rate of return for their cash grant. He also spoke of “more and more support for local contractors,” noting that the current administration has almost completed all the community roads and is looking to start work on the drains.

Further, he said that a digital society is also being developed to ensure that the government can better deliver public services to the people.

Turning his attention to the boosting of the country’s intelligence-gathering capabilities, Dr Jagdeo said that the government is investing in this, to ensure that “we know who are in our country so we can track criminals so you can live safely.”

Further, he said, “Just imagine four and a half years we have delivered that, and we did it with COVID [so] just imagine the next term in office, how glorious that will be, how inclusive that will be.”

‘WE WILL WIN THE ELECTIONS’

Meanwhile, turning his attention to the elections slated to be held later this year, Dr Jagdeo confidently said that the PPP is strong, united and will win.

“This is a pivotal year for the future of the country. It is a year where the decision you make will either take us back to incompetence or divisiveness or a glorious future of prosperity, unity and progress,” he said, adding, “Elections are not won by idle speeches; they are won by hard work and hardwork back in the communities that you have come from.”

He told those gathered that he is relying on everyone to leave with “the message you have lived and witnessed the commitment to fulfilling the promises [made] in 2020.”

He told them to work every single day from now until the elections to ensure that the PPP has an overwhelming victory at the next elections.

“Often, it seems like fighting against an invisible enemy. While the opposition is not as prevalent as they were before, do not be deluded if you do not put in the hard work. There can be surprises”, he warned.

He added that quietly, the opposition continues to spread the racist messages they have grown accustom[ed] to using while campaigning.

Dr Jagdeo told the crowd that the party’s officials are in communities saying that the PPP is a racist party and are trying to shame Afro Guyanese by calling them names. He used the opportunity to remind Guyanese that the PPP is growing stronger in every community and has become even more invincible than before.

He said that when one looks at the heart of the PPP and listens to Cheddi Jagan and all that happened in 1964, which was one of the worst years in the history of the country, they would hear Jagan talking about national unity and the need to bring people together.

“Cheddi Jagan spoke of that in 1964. They [the opposition] are working up to now with the same play book. It’s predictable what they are doing. He [Jagan] fought to bring people together,” Dr Jagdeo said.

He then told those gathered that the PPP/C continues to grow stronger because of the hard work they have done. “Everyone has seen this, every Guyanese,” he added.

As he continued to emphasise that the PPP is the best party for Guyana, he said, “This is a different PPP now. We have grown strong over the years and we are battle tested.”