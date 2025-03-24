AFC ‘self-destructed,’ never kept campaign promises

-Charrandass Persaud says, accuses party leaders of being ‘greedy and hungry for power ‘

Former Alliance For Change Parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, has said that the party he once represented in the National Assembly, has self-destructed as promises were made but were never kept.

Persaud stated this in a video posted to his official Facebook page which he captioned, “Would you vote for the AFC???”

In the video, he said that when he was part of the AFC, the party campaigned and made promises that they did not keep and as such people felt cheated.

He said that this occurred because party leaders were part of a team that was hungry for power and entered the coalition with, “all kinds of dreams.”

“What did we do as AFC? We made promises that were not kept, we closed the sugar estates,” he said, while addressing several issues.

He reminded his viewers that the closure of all the estates in the country placed 30,000 persons on the breadline and affected approximately 120,000 more.

To this end, he said that he did not forget and did not want the people of the country to forget what the AFC did to Guyana.

The AFC he said, in the past had support from both sides of the aisle and could have been the political party that the people of Guyana loved.

“But greed stepped into the arena and overcame some of the decision-makers in the party…” he added.

Speaking on the current leadership of the party, Persaud indicated that the people of Guyana need to press for answers from leader Nigel Hughes about his relationship with Exxon Mobil.

“Now he’s literally hoping that he can be made leader of the APNU and so they will have a coalition… if the AFC runs by itself as a party, they are not even going to get half a seat,” Persaud said, while adding that the party has lost the confidence of the people.

Against this backdrop, he said that while the party and the APNU have lied to its supporters, the first thing they should do is apologise to the people of the country, admit they lied and start afresh.

Persaud went on to add that he will continue to post as he sees fit, emphasising that the AFC “should never continue to be in politics.”