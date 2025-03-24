Tolls for three main bridges to be abolished from August 1 – President Ali

AS of August 1, 2025, the tolls for the Berbice, Demerara, and Wismar bridges in Guyana are set to be abolished.

This was revealed on Sunday by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during his address to thousands of persons gathered at Babu John, Berbice, to commemorate the life of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) founder and former President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

“This is investment, this is development,” the President said to welcoming applause from the mammoth crowd.

“We did not even commit this to you in the election but last year we said that we are going to make the crossing at the Wismar, Demerara and Berbice bridges free of cost…With effective from August 1, the crossing at the Demerara, Berbice and Wismar is free of cost.”

Currently, the toll to cross the Berbice River Bridge using a car is $1,900 while the toll to cross the Demerara River is $200. The cost for crossing the Wismar Bridge in Linden is $60.

The toll varies for motorcycles and lorries.

President Ali had first made the commitment last August at the opening of a new throughway in Region Three.

Currently several massive infrastructure projects are being pursued to create new transportation links to help ease traffic woes and promote interregional trade.

These include the building of the New Demerara Bridge—which will span approximately 2.65 kilometres with a driving surface width of around 23.6 metres. The bridge will also feature two carriageways and four lanes.

Additionally, works are progressing on the new Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge in Linden. The 220-metre-long edifice will have four lanes.

Aside from these two major bridges, works are ongoing on several new highways.

“We are your constant, we are your everyday, we are your reliable partner, and we are your relentless fighter; the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic,” the President said while highlighting the government’s commitment to improving lives.

He continued: “Life and development is not about a seasonal gift, it’s about hard, tireless work. It’s never opportunistic, it’s about full commitment.”