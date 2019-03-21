Bauxite strike ends

…RUSAL, Union sign ToR for reinstatement of workers

…river to be cleared today, union dues to be deducted

THE Upper Berbice River is expected to be cleared by Thursday morning and striking workers are to resume duties on Friday, following the signing of Terms of Resumption (ToR), which guide conditions of reinstatement of the 61 workers who were dismissed following strike action on February 15th.

The agreement was signed between the Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GB&GWU) and the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI). No doubt, the workers who remained in Maple Town, Aroaima, for the five-week period, breathed a sigh of relief after news broke of them being officially reinstated.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, RUSAL employee, Ephraim Velloza, said workers are preparing to galvanize forces to clear the river, as transportation has to be arranged to remove the items, such as barrels, that were used. He related that workers are expected to reconvene on their normal shift system on Friday and anticipate returning to work while awaiting subsequent meetings and additional bargaining with the GB&GWU and BCGI.

He said that workers are expressing mixed emotions, since some benefited positively from the strike, but, overall, they are happy that their struggle has paid off. “We want to say thank you to every party that was involved, everyone in the diaspora, we want to say a big thank you to the government and the union that were working on behalf of us and every citizen who was with us throughout the struggle,” Velloza said.

Elymawell Barkoye, another RUSAL worker said he felt upbeat about the signing of the agreement by RUSAL and the Union, since it demonstrated a forward movement for the workers. “That is the way forward and I am very happy that both parties could now be able to see eye to eye, let us try to move forward, have a better relationship, and it must not go one way, both parties must strive for a better relationship, since the workers should be the priority,” he said.

Mingo (only name given), another worker at Maple Town, was ecstatic that his means of earning was secured and no longer in limbo. He stressed that if it were not for the government who stood a firm ground and the union, the result would not have been possible. “This fight is not now, it is an almost ten-year fight, and we finally saw the results that we want, not what the government wants or the company wants, but what we want,” he said.

Another worker who did not want to be named said that he wanted the strike to go on a little longer as it was nine years since the workers were fighting for justice. While the workers were not being paid for the five-week period, he said that it was the first time the company felt tremendous losses from a workers’ strike and it (the company) should have had more losses. The previous administration, he said, displayed favouritism when dealing with RUSAL’s issue in the past and the workers were never given justice. Many innocent workers were dismissed in the past and the strike sent a strong message that the conditions that caused them to strike in the first place, must never happen again.

“The union has done well and justice has been given out so far but when they go around the bargaining table in another two weeks’ time and RUSAL wants to pussyfoot again, we will block the river again. They have to adhere to rules and laws of the country and the union,” the worker stressed.

In a statement the GB&GWU related that the workers’ struggle, began on 22nd November 2009 and ended with the signing of Terms of Resumption (ToR) which include reinstatement of all 61 dismissed workers and those laid off during the dispute; no victimisation or change of conditions for the reinstated workers; no compensation for time not worked during the dispute; return of the check-off system; and clearing of the Berbice River.

“Both parties have further agreed to recognise the Sovereignty, Constitution and Laws of Guyana and neither shall act in contravention thereof; promised to uphold the spirit and goodwill to which the ToR was negotiated and signed and will do nothing to circumvent same”, the statement stressed.

Another meeting will be held in two weeks which will mark the commencement of negotiations of a new Collective Labour Agreement (CLA). “The parties agreed that in the pursuit of a new CLA and in the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes the procedure used for dealing with same in the old (former) CLA shall be utilised as an interim measure; and further agreed that all major issues which involve conditions of employment shall be addressed with a view to achieving resolution,” the statement further informed.

As was mentioned by the workers, the GB&GWU stressed that this almost ten-year industrial conflict which commenced during the Bharrat Jagdeo regime, has only been resolved under the coalition government. “Looking back this is a struggle that never should have been. It is a struggle that GB&GWU was bound to come out successful, regardless of how long it went, because the laws were on our side.”

The union also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Social Protection, more particularly Minister Amna Ally who brought a seriousness and intolerance to the violation of the Laws of Guyana and Guyanese workers; other counterpart unions, the media and everyone, including those in the diaspora, who stood in solidarity with the union and the workers during the trying time. “This was a hard-fought battle and there are miles to go still to ensure that what happened here does not repeat itself, not only with GB&GWU but with any union…”

No confidence in Mohamed Akeel

Meanwhile, in analysing the circumstance of their struggle it leaves them to conclude that whereas the Russian managers of BCGI erred, their behaviour and maltreatment of the workers could not have been possible “had our fellow Guyanese not chosen to encourage and participate in the violation of our laws and workers’ rights.” “We must remember that BCGI has in its employ as Labour Adviser, a Guyanese and former Chief Labour Officer Mohamed Akeel, who has more than 25 years of service with the Labour Department.

He knows better yet failed to adequately represent the Laws of Guyana protecting the rights of BCGI workers. This brings into question the quality/efficiency of his performance and whether he is best capable of serving the interest of BCGI and the Union in upholding the signed agreement.” “The Union declares today that it has no confidence in Mohamed Akeel. And for as long as he remains in the employ of BCGI his attitude and behaviour toward workers will be placed under the microscope and exposed. We are convinced that his is the attitude that creates unnecessary conflict, highly suggestive of political and racial overtones. Guyana can do better and must unite to safeguard our gains as a sovereign nation,” the union emphasised. “GB&GWU commits to upholding its end of the agreement and will not shy away from holding BCGI accountable for same.”