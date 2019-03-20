Sixth annual Star Party Rentals 11-Race Cycling meet set for Saturday

FOR the sixth consecutive year, former national cricketer Lennox Cush, through his company Star Party Rentals, will sponsor its 11-race cycling meet at the inner circuit of the National Park on Saturday. It is being organised by National cycling coach and stalwart Hassan Mohamed.

At 09:00hrs the crème de la crème of the country’s cyclists will assemble to do battle in their respective categories.

Last year’s feature 35-lap Schoolboys and Invitational race was captured by Hamzah Eastman in a time of one hour 17 minutes 20 seconds. However this year a new champion will be crowned as Eastman is currently in the USA racing on that country’s circuit.

Thuran Garbarran was the winner in the BMX Boys and Girls 12-14 years last year while Gerard Barrington copped the BMX Boys 6-9 years event.

John Niles was victorious in the BMX 9-12 event with Adealie Hodge being the top cyclist in the Juveniles category.

In the Veterans Under-50 category, usual suspect Junior Niles will be defending his title while Ian Jackson was last year’s Veterans Over-50 winner.

Cush is expected to assist with the handing-over of prizes at the presentation ceremony.