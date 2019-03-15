Katahar Curry Competition, Phagwah Mela set for March 17

ALL roads lead this weekend to the Reliance Veda Centre in East Berbice for the Rang Ke Rang-Phagwah Mela and Bazaar and Katahar Curry Competition.

Special performances of popular folk and classical hits by the Golden Om Dance troupe, along with Berbice’s best artistes and musicians, and participants from Kala Ustav and Emerging Voices fame.

It will be an evening for the entire family, filled with chowtaal, games, and the most significant Bhakt Prahalad play.

Patrons can expect to satisfy their cravings with delicious vegetarian snacks and samples from the much- anticipated fourth Annual Katahar Curry Competition.

The current champion, Ganesh Persaud secured the title in 2017 and 2018. Will he retain it yet again or will be dethroned? Participants are judged on aroma, appearance, flavour, originality and overall presentation.

Lots of cash prizes and trophies are up for grab. Gates open at 3pm. No Alcohol allowed. The event promises to be an evening of colour, music and food, in the true spirit of Holi.