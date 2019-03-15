Action heating up in Toucan Distributors Junior Squash

IT was an exciting second night on Thursday at Georgetown Club when the Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament continued.

Shomari Wiltshire stayed securely on top with his conquest over Gianni Carpenter 11-4, 11-2, 11-2 – his expertise proving too much for the left-hander.

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal and Michael Alphonso fought a tight 5-game battle that had spectators holding their breath but Ince-Carvalhal prevailed for a 12-10, 11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9 win. He came back twice from a 9-5 deficit to take the second and then crucial fifth game.

All four Category A players executed some outstanding shots throughout their games, but it was Wiltshire who stood ahead of the group.

Another close 5-game match from Category B between Ethan Jonas and Mohryan Baksh saw some great play as the youngsters rallied it out to each other’s tipping point.

The first four games could have gone either way with each player retrieving difficult balls and extending the rallies before the final game, which Jonas dominated to bring home his triumph 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5.

Beau Fernandes put the pressure on Joshua Verwey when she played a solid second came to overcome him 11-9. Verwey regrouped to push through the third game despite Fernandes heading out to an early 7-2 lead, which he eventually claimed at 11-9. He finished strong in the fourth to earn an 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5 victory.

In Category G, Brenno DaSilva, despite a 2-1 defeat, true to form stole the show. With animated court movement and an acrobatic dive to retrieve a drop from his opponent Abhinav Singh, DaSilva thrilled the crowd. After a game apiece, the third was a real battle that ended at 13-11 with a win for Singh.

Play continued at the usual venue, the Georgetown Club, yesterday at 18:00hrs, There will be 2 sessions today with the finals tomorrow.

Scores for the evening:

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire shocked Gianni Carpenter 11-4, 11-2, 11-2.

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal overcame Michael Alphonso 12-10, 11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9.



Category B

Abosaide Cadogan defeated Lucas Jonas 11-7, 11-5, 11-7.

Ethan Jonas got the better of Mohryan Baksh 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5.



Category D

Nathan Rahaman defeated Teija Edwards 11-9, 11-7, 11-4.

Joshua Verwey beat Beau Fernandes 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5.



Category E

Aishani Persaud defeated Angel Rahim 11-8, 11-7.

Dhiren Persaud whipped Arvin Seelall 11-5, 11-7.

Rayad Boyce trounced Lucas Persaud 11-6, 11-5.



Category F

Grant Fernandes thrashed Matthew Spooner 11-2, 11-3.

Christiana Fernandes bettered Noah Rahaman 12-10, 11-7.

Kaden Pynaendy defeated Mailia Maikoo 11-6, 11-7.

Noah Rahaman defeated Safira Summer 8-11, 11-9, 11-9.



Category G

Abhinav Singh defeated Brenno DaSilva 11-8, 5-11, 13-11.

Tristan Seereeram edged William Escarraga 7-11, 11-8, 11-6.



Category H

Tianna Gomes demolished Nicholas Sawh 11-1, 11-0.

Shriya Persaud crushed Jnae Singh 11-6, 11-4.

Solomon Ince-Carvalhal got past Eli Goveia 11-7, 11-6.