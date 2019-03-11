Senior female cricketers to begin training today

THE National female senior cricket team will commence training today in preparation for the 2019 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Female Regional Tournaments which will be hosted this year in Guyana.

The squad and its reserve players were encamped yesterday afternoon at the Chetram Singh Centre of Excellence hostel at LBI.

They will be engaged in a number of preparatory exercises ahead of the Regional tournaments which starts on Sunday with the one day version.

Guyana will be hunting their first ever Regional women’s title. Fourteen players have been selected along with six standbys. The team manager is Carol Nurse and the coach is Bharat Mangru.

The Guyanese will face their counterparts from Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Leeward Islands and Windward Islands in the three-week tournament.

Barbados and Jamaica are the defending champions.

Guyana squad reads: Shemaine Campbelle (captain), Akaze Thompson (Vice Captain), Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington,

Lashuna Toussaint, Shebika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Frazer, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Melanie Henry, Lafona Gilgeous, and Afruica Gentle. Standbys: Shemika Edward, Heema Singh, Subrina Munroe, Marian Samaroo, Lisa Charles, and Dian Prahalad.