Porter crushed by lorry

AN unidentified porter was killed on Saturday after he jumped off the back of a lorry in proximity to the Kara Kara Toll Station in Linden.

The accident occurred around 12:45 hrs on the Kara Kara Public Road, Mackenzie, Linden. The man’s battered body was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor attached to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC). According to a police report, motor lorry GSS 1407, owned by Frank Hugh, was at the time driven by Floyd Rodney, 28, of Lot 121 Ogle Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

The lorry with trailer, TMM 2242 attached to it, was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road when the porter jumped off. The report further noted that the porter jumped on the gas tank, which is situated on the left side front of the lorry, while it was still in motion. He seemed to have lost his grip, causing him to fall between the lorry and trailer, thus he was run over by the trailer.

As a result of the collision, the porter received injuries about the body. Eyewitnesses related that they saw the man attempting to jump off the lorry and some suggested that he was jumping off to remove the barricade situated at the toll station, so as to avoid paying the toll.

His body was seen spinning in the wheel of the lorry before being flung on the road. When this newspaper visited the scene, most of his bones seemed crushed and blood was gushing from his body as he lay face down.

His body has been taken to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary. The driver was tested for alcohol consumption above the legal limit but the result proved negative. He is in police custody assisting with the investigation. This is the third accident in two days in Linden. The other two that occurred on Friday were not fatal.