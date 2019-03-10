— GPL commissions US$8.5M power plant at Canefield

THE Guyana Power and Light company (GPL) on Friday dealt a blow to blackouts in Berbice with the commissioning of a US$ 8.5M power plant at Canefield, Berbice, Region Six.

The new plant has the capacity to produce 5.5 megawatts of electricity and is part of the Demerara/ Berbice interconnected system.

The old 4.5 megawatts plant which was commissioned over 40 years ago was capable of producing 4.5 megawatts and had completed 130,000 running hours.

Even with the best maintenance, its reliable operation could not be guaranteed, said Project Manager of the utility, Linden Edwards.

The new plant was first tested on September 19 and put in commercial operation on September 24.

GPL’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Gordon, explained that the investment is in keeping with the company’s mandate to support sustainable development and become a world-class utility provider.

In doing so, the company seeks to focus on service quality, reliability, access, efficiency, affordability of the service being provided and protection of the environment.

Speaking of additional plans, the CEO noted that a further 10 to 15 megawatts will be added to the Canefield plant within the next two years to cushion any negative effects, should the Sophia generation plant experience a shutdown.

“New lines and sub-stations are to be developed in other areas while they are moving towards producing solar and renewable energy within the next two years. Some 30 megawatts from the solar and a further10 megawatts generated from wind is also envisaged.

Wakenaam, Bartica and Anna Regina are three areas which will benefit from solar power, Gordon said.

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson, who also spoke at the commissioning, noted the importance for requisite studies to be done before commencement of projects, as he recalled challenges faced at the Vreed-en-Hoop station and the submarine cables.