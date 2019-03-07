GMR&SC postpones Drag race meet by one week

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has postponed its first Drag race event by one week from March 17 to March 24.

According to official reports, the club has opted to postpone the event for a second time due to several reasons.

Club President Rameez Mohamed was quoted as saying that, “We [GMR&SC] have some issues at the club trying to sort out.”

He continued that the impending work on the launch pad area is also one of the reasons that caused the postponement, adding that, “Today [Yesterday] I’ll get to meet with the contractor concerning the launch pad road. He will be free to do [it] next week (which is [the initial] drag week).”

In announcing the new date as March 24, he added, “We have a big crowd puller car that’s coming that will change this entire event.”

Another reason listed is that “Suriname have drags on the 17th March and they want to come here and race,” adding that the shift in date will allow that.

In closing, he stated, “GMRSC thank each and every one for supporting our events always.”

For the postponement, he says the club will also try to help those who have already scheduled mechanics to be flown in prior to the event to tune their machines.