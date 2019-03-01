Police Force explores establishing aviation wing

THE Guyana Police Force held talks with American Aviation giant MIDAS Aviation Service Inc., as it explored the possibility of establishing an aviation wing.

The meeting took place on Thursday between Commissioner of Police Leslie James and his administrative team and representatives of American Aviation giant MIDAS Aviation Service Inc, of Beach Airpark Florida, USA.

During the engagement, the discussion was focused on the formation of the Guyana Police Force’s Aviation Wing, where matters such as having appropriate response capabilities, training, maintenance and sourcing of the most suitable aircraft were addressed.

The establishment of aerial support will improve the Guyana Police Force’s response capabilities as well as build public confidence, gather real time intelligence, and reduce crime and the fear of crime,” the force said in a statement.

According to the force, the engagement was detailed and comprehensive and will aid in the administration’s focus on the way forward as it aims to launch its aviation infrastructure.

The team consisted of former members of the Guyana Defence Force, namely Budhan, Glen and Farley. The new administration of the Force has listed infrastructure as one of three primary areas in its reformation process.

Last month, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, had disclosed that the Guyana Police Force was in the process of making arrangements to commence training of ranks, which will serve in a newly-formed aviation unit. He said that the aviation unit will be further developed with resources that will emerge from the oil and gas sector but would focus on tackling piracy, amongst other crimes that are associated with oil production.

The Guyana Police Force is currently depending on the Guyana Defence Force for assistance from its aviation wing and it was successful in tackling piracy in the Corentyne area, which saw a rapid decline. The aviation unit will also address human trafficking, which has seen some level of reduction.