Disabled man severely beaten outside nightclub

POLICE have launched an investigation into the severe beating of a disabled man at a popular Georgetown nightclub, early on Sunday morning.

Hospitalised with stitches to the face, a damaged jaw and bruises about his body, is 21-year-old Romario Baljeet, widely known as “Short Boss”.

The nickname is due a congenital disorder which renders him short in stature, with one of his legs shorter than the other, along with a hump on his back.

Baljeet took to Facebook on Sunday, to tell of the gruesome beating he received from a man he identified as Imran Khan, and who was also armed with a gun at the time.

“Last night at Palm Court, he beat a sick man like me with his gun and the owners and security at Palm Court didn’t help me,” Baljeet posted, along with a photograph of his injuries and a request to the police for help.

When the Guyana Chronicle met up with the young man at the Woodlands Hospital, he was surrounded by friends who were trying to relieve the condition of his eyes, almost swollen shut, with a wet towel.

Baljeet’s stitches to his face are reportedly due to his being gun-butted. He also suffered deep scrapes on his arms and swollen fingers, resulting from the sound thrashing he received.

“I never see this person before. I don’t know him. I was leaving to go to my car and all I know is that I got pushed down, kicked and kicked, and then I got this lash. After I got this lash he would not stop,” Baljeet recounted.

He raised his arms to show where finger nails had been dug into his skin drawing blood, adding, that he was dragged on the ground as well.

All this occurred outside the vicinity of Palm Court and around its closing period, between 02:30 to 03:00hrs.

Baljeet said he has no idea why the assailant attacked him out of the blue and noted that his two friends, who were with him at the time, were also assaulted.

FRACTURED JAW

“He started to shoot up in the air afterwards. Look at my size, I couldn’t do anything,” Baljeet said, adding: “I had a next friend with me and they slapped and cuffed him and his jaw got fractured. And I had another friend with me, a girl, and they slap her up and push her away. A taxi driver was the only one who picked me up and bring me to the hospital.”

The police have already taken statements from the 21 year old. He told this newspaper that others who were at the nightclub, relayed to him the name of his assailant whom he was able to verify when shown a photograph.

Baljeet also said this is not the first time the perpetrator, Imran Khan, has attacked a patron. He had also attacked Trinidadian soca artiste, Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc at the same nightclub back in 2017.

Khan, who is said to be the son of a wealthy businessman, had reportedly pointed a firearm at the singer while his accomplice hurled a glass object, causing Le Blanc to later receive 25 stitches to the face.

“There are a lot of negative comments. I see people commenting ‘when you have money nobody don’t trouble you’ but I want justice,” Baljeet said firmly.

Meanwhile, a woman who was visiting the young man at the time said, that Baljeet is son’s friend while she is like a mother to him.

“He [the assailant] can’t get off like that. He [Baljeet] is not really a fit person, he’s not well. He’s not really well like these boys, so he [the assailant] is totally wrong to hit him. He has no right to hit him.”

Baljeet is scheduled to undergo surgery to his jaw today, at the expense of his family.

Meanwhile, Crime Chief Marlon Chapman confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter and that appropriate action will be taken.