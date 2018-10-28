Biker dies in Essequibo Coast accident

A biker succumbed to injuries he sustained during an accident on the Queenstown Public Road on the Essequibo Coast shortly after midday on Sunday.

Dead is Naitram Sankar, 28, of Agricola, East Bank Demerara. The accident occurred around 1300 hrs.

Sankar was visiting the coast at the time of his demise. He travelled to the area to attend the Essequibo Night Exhibition and Fair which is ongoing at the Anna Regina Community Centre ground.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, Sankar was riding motorcycle bearing registration number CG 1530 when he allegedly lost control of the bike and ended up on the western parapet of the Queenstown Public Road.

In the process he struck down pedestrian Juilet Miller,58, from Queenstown village.They were both picked up by public spirited citizens and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

Miller is currently hospitalised in the female surgical ward of the hospital suffering from a fracture left hip. Police are continuing their investigations. (Indrawattie Natram)