QC student robbed,stabbed multiple times

Sixth-form Queen’s College student Renée Daniels was robbed and stabbed multiple times on Thursday night as he was heading home from a group he was volunteering with.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the young man was in the vicinity of the Stabroek bus park when he was approached by few unidentified young men.They then proceeded to rob him of his valuables.

Daniels was subsequently stabbed multiple times after the robbery occurred and the men made good their escape.

Reports also indicate that Daniels, who is a distance athlete , managed to get up and hobble around while asking for help. In his delirious state however, persons were said to have believed that the schoolboy was intoxicated and opted not to help him.

One good-spirited man finally noticed his condition and helped him get to the hospital.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital on Thursday night in a critical condition, but on Friday this newspaper confirmed that he is in a stable condition.

When the Guyana Chronicle spoke to his mother, Ms. Chester [only name] she posited, “God is with him.” She shared that her son is a strong boy and she is sure of his recovery.

She also related that the doctors said the young man was responding well to the treatment.

His schoolmates visited him on Friday too and the young man was still very much concerned about his school work and his upcoming Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations(CAPE).

Police are searching for the suspects.